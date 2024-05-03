The salty tang of the Indian Ocean was as familiar to Mohammed Kassim as his own heartbeat.

Growing up in Gazi, a sleepy town nestled on the Kenyan coast, the ocean was not just a source of life—it was his playground, classroom and entire world.

Kassim would spend his childhood barefoot on the warm sand, collecting seashells and fishing while marvelling at the vibrant tapestry of life beneath the turquoise waves. But as he grew older, a shift descended upon the once familiar waters of Gazi.

The once-predictable rhythm of the tides now seemed erratic. Violent storms, unheard of in his childhood, became more commonplace.

The lush green mangroves, a vital shield against the sea's fury, began to recede. And barren patches of exposed earth started to replace the mangroves—known key carbon sinks that hold more carbon than terrestrial forests on the planet.

After completing high school, Kassim took the "leap of faith"—leaving the familiar shores of Gazi but still feeling the call of "the ocean's mysteries".

"The Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute, a beacon of knowledge, became my first classroom. There, surrounded by dedicated scientists, I began to untangle the intricate web of life beneath the waves," Kassim tells TRT World.

Fuelled by an insatiable childhood curiosity, he embarked on a new adventure at Kenyatta University, Kenya's second-oldest public university.

"Five years later, clutching my hard-earned degree in Marine Science, I knew I was finally ready to return home, not just as a son of Gazi bay, but as its scientific voice," Kassim says.

His stepfather, Rama Salim, a fishmonger, struggled to understand Kassim's marine science pursuit. "‘The sea provides, son’," Kassim recalls him saying, his voice rough after a hard life at sea. ‘Why chase knowledge in books when the ocean holds all the answers?'

However, the knowledge Kassim gleaned from his studies was not intended "to gather dust on a shelf".

Climate change

"While the rhythm of the tides and the calls of the seabirds were the lullabies of my childhood," Kassim says, "a deeper understanding bloomed within me. Science became the language to explain the changes I felt in our home. It revealed the culprit – climate change."

Rising sea levels and erratic weather patterns were wreaking havoc on the delicate ecosystems of different life forms, including fish, crabs, shrimp, and mangroves, which Kassim calls the "silent sentinels" of the coast.

Kassim, who once played on these shores, recalls a sense of "urgency" to safeguard "the lifeblood of our community."

It led to him returning to the mangroves - this time fully equipped.

"As a marine biologist, I wielded a new weapon – science. It was a responsibility I eagerly embraced, determined to protect the cradle that nurtured me and countless others," he says.

Kassim got to work on the ground two years ago and joined the Mikoko Pamoja project. The community-driven initiative seeks long-term incentives for mangrove restoration and protection through community engagement and participation.

Its work includes conservation activities, awareness creation, and selling mangrove carbon credits.

Though well-intentioned, Kassim says the project faced an uphill battle.

The older generation, steeped in tradition, viewed the mangroves with suspicion, associating them with treacherous tides and lurking dangers. Disillusioned by years of dwindling fish stocks, the youth saw little hope in planting trees.