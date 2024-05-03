TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye neutralises dozens of PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Türkiye targets terrorists in the Haftanin, Gara, Hakurk regions and the Operation Claw-Lock zone in northern Iraq, the country's defence ministry says.
Türkiye neutralises dozens of PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / Photo: AA / AA
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
May 3, 2024

Turkish security forces neutralised 32 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defence Ministry has said.

The terrorists were targeted in the Haftanin, Gara, and Hakurk regions, and the Operation Claw-Lock zone, the ministry said on X on Friday.

It added that the counter-terrorism operation will continue with determination “until every single terrorist is eliminated from the region, without allowing terrorist organisations to regain strength.”

RelatedInternational law gives Türkiye the right to defend itself against PKK

The terrorist PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks.

RECOMMENDED

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

RelatedPKK/YPG terrorists kidnap 14-year-old in northern Syria to force fighting
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts