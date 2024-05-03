Turkish security forces neutralised 32 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defence Ministry has said.

The terrorists were targeted in the Haftanin, Gara, and Hakurk regions, and the Operation Claw-Lock zone, the ministry said on X on Friday.

It added that the counter-terrorism operation will continue with determination “until every single terrorist is eliminated from the region, without allowing terrorist organisations to regain strength.”

The terrorist PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks.