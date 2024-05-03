A Muslim principal of a school in Mumbai was asked to resign after she was scandalously targeted by a Hindu right-wing propaganda news website because she had ‘liked’ social media posts that supported Palestine.

Parveen Shaikh, who had worked for The Somaiya School in Mumbai’s Vidyavihar for 12 years, was asked by the school management to step down after OpIndia published an article attacking her on April 24.

OpIndia is India’s most-visited right-wing news website.

Shaikh is the latest victim of the online harassment led by Hindu nationalists linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

India has become Israel’s key arms-trade partner and the two sides cooperate on surveillance technology. Tens of thousands of Indian workers are expected to work in Israel, replacing Palestinians who have been barred entry by Tel Aviv since October.

Shaikh has refused to resign and several parents have come out in her support.

A Hindutva website

Parveen Shaikh only became aware of OpIndia's coverage when the school management brought it to her attention.

During a meeting held a day after the article's publication, the management acknowledged her dedication and contributions to shaping prestigious Somaiya School. However, they expressed that “they were under immense pressure to take action against her,” Shaikh said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

The OpIndia article has taken dozens of Shaikh’s innocuous X posts and twisted them around.

The tweets Shaikh liked include one that asks, "Who stands with Palestine? Raise your hand," and another that lists the countries that voted in favour of Palestine's admission into the United Nations.

“My social media interactions, including tweets, likes and comments align with our nation’s constitutional principles of secularism and free speech, and they reflect India’s long standing support for the Palestinian cause,” Shaikh said in an interview.

However, India's stance on the Israeli occupation and the Palestinian cause has significantly shifted since Modi came to power in 2014.

Shift in policy

While Narendra Modi was among the first world leaders to express solidarity with Israel after the October 7 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas, labelling the group as "terrorists," his stance differs from the country’s diplomatic policy, which does not designate Hamas as a terrorist organisation.