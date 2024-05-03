The availability of food in Gaza has very slightly improved, though the risk of famine in the besieged Palestinian territory remains, the World Health Organization has said.

"The food situation has a little bit improved. There's a bit more food," Rik Peeperkorn, the WHO representative in the Palestinian territories, told a press briefing in Geneva via video-link from Jerusalem on Friday.

Compared to a few months ago, "definitely there is more basic food, more wheat, but also a little bit more diversified food on the market", he said.

This was "not just in the south (but) also in the north", where people have been surviving on fewer calories per day than those contained than a can of beans.

Famine has not gone away

Peeperkorn stressed that local food production in densely populated Gaza — such as fruit, vegetables and fish — had been "destroyed" by the war.

The threat of famine had "absolutely not" gone away, he said.

Ahmed Dahir, the head of WHO's Gaza sub-office team, said that in previous weeks, "thousands" of people had been rushing at WHO trucks heading to northern Gaza — which is most at risk of famine — in the hope of finding food.

"It has changed in the last few weeks. Now there is more food coming and going to the north," he said, speaking from Gaza.

Dahir said food availability nonetheless remained "fragile" in Gaza and people trapped there also lacked the cash to pay for food in the markets.

Operations curtailed

Israel has repeatedly accused the United Nations and non-governmental organisations of not distributing aid quickly enough.

The aid agencies blame the trickle of essential food into the besieged Palestinian enclave on restrictions and inspections imposed by Israel.