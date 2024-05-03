The US-based credit rating agency Standard & Poor's [S&P] has upgraded Türkiye's credit rating from B to B+ on economic rebalancing and kept its outlook positive.

"We have raised our long-term unsolicited ratings on Türkiye to 'B+' from 'B' and assigned a positive outlook," S&P said on Friday in a statement.

Following local elections in the country, "we believe the coordination between monetary, fiscal, and incomes policy is set to improve, amid external rebalancing."