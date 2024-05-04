The "Student Spring" protests have continued to rock dozens of the universities and college campuses across the United States — demonstrations that observers say are biggest and most prolonged since the anti-Vietnam war protests in the 1960s and 70s, and elsewhere.

On some campuses, students remained in their tents despite threats of crackdown by police. Elsewhere, they started a hunger strike.

So far, more than 2,400 people have been arrested nationwide from some 46 universities, according to Associated Press tally, while multiple universities reached deals with their students to wind up "Gaza Solidarity Encampment."

Latest developments👇

Princeton students on hunger strike

A group of pro-Palestine students at the Princeton University have begun a hunger strike to pressure administrators to meet their demands.

"This strike is a response to the administration's refusal to engage with our demands for dissociation and divestment from Israel," one of the students participating in the protest at the Ivy League school in New Jersey said in a video posted on X.

Five students each read out parts of a joint statement.

"We refuse to be silenced by the university administration's intimidation and repression tactics. We struggle together in solidarity with the people of Palestine. We commit our bodies to their liberation," she added.

It is unclear how long the students are planning to stage the hunger strike, but a sign-up sheet for newcomers to join says people can join for the "Full 7-Day Hunger Strike."

The students who made the announcement said they would carry out the protest "until the following demands are met."

The demands include meeting with students to discuss "disclosure, divestment and a full academic and cultural boycott of Israel," a complete amnesty for protesters, and the reversal of "all campus bans and evictions of students."

University of California under pressure from faculty, students

University of California in Los Angeles [UCLA] has been under pressure from faculty, who said in a statement that they "are horrified that the university administration has continued to disregard our students' safety and their right to express their views."

"The university went from permitting a violent mob to attack our students [on 4/30 to 5/1] to authorising law enforcement to brutalise the same students [on 5/2]."

Classes shifted again to online on Friday after the university reached an agreement with the students to end the encampment.

Protest continues at George Washington University

A pro-Palestine protest has continued on the George Washington University campus in Washington DC as crackdowns continue to spread across many campuses.

Students were offered food by activists, and Muslim protesters were seen carrying out Friday prayer.

University of Indiana designates protest zones

The Bloomington, Indiana, campus has designated protest zones outside Skjodt Assembly Hall and Memorial Stadium, where ceremonies were held on Friday for graduate students and Saturday for undergraduates.