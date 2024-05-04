Saturday, May 4, 2024

2005 GMT — A senior Hamas official has said that the Palestinian resistance group would "not agree under any circumstances" to a truce in Gaza that did not explicitly include a complete end to the Israeli war.

The official, who asked not to be named, decried Israeli efforts to obtain a deal on releasing hostages "without linking it to ending the aggression on Gaza".

"Hamas will not agree under any circumstances to an agreement that does not explicitly include a cessation of the war on Gaza," the official said.

"There will be no agreement without a complete cessation of the war and the withdrawal of the occupation from the entire Gaza Strip."

2023 GMT — Israeli opposition insists on Netanyahu sending truce delegation

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has demanded that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu send a negotiating delegation to Cairo to finalise a deal with Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza.

“Netanyahu should send the negotiating delegation to Cairo tonight," the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth quoted Lapid as saying.

“They must not return without concluding a deal and releasing the hostages. There is no other mission, nothing else to do,” added the opposition leader.

Lapid continued: “There is no such thing as victory without reaching an agreement and releasing the hostages.”

1737 GMT — Israeli police restrict participation in Christian Holy Fire ritual in Jerusalem

Israeli police restricted access to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in occupied East Jerusalem for Orthodox Christians who wanted to attend the Holy Fire ceremony.

Police tightened measures and set up barriers at the entryways of Jerusalem's Old City, especially at the New Gate near the Christian holy site, eye witnesses told Anadolu Agency.

This came a day after Christian denominations following the Eastern calendar observed Good Friday, which is followed by the Holy Fire celebration, leading up to Easter Sunday.

Police also prevented Christians from the occupied West Bank from getting into the city, as permits for their entry into Jerusalem have been refused since October last year.

Hundreds of Israeli security personnel were deployed in the Old City since early in the morning to "secure the worshippers and accompany processions and visitors," the police said in a statement.

It said the restrictions were put in place to "maintain safety and security."

1735 GMT — Israel army says five Palestinians killed in West Bank raid

The Israeli army said troops killed five Palestinians barricaded in a building during a 12-hour siege in the occupied West Bank.

An AFP photographer saw a heavy military deployment in the village of Deir al-Ghusun, near the northern town of Tulkarem.

Troops deployed a bulldozer to flatten a building and carried at least one body out of the rubble, the photographer reported.

Israeli forces "engaged in an extensive 12-hour counterterrorism operation in the Tulkarem area," the army and the Shin Bet security service said in a joint statement.

1700 GMT —'Full-blown famine' in north Gaza, World Food chief warns

The chief of the United Nations' food programme has warned of a "full-blown famine" in northern Gaza and reiterated calls for a ceasefire in Israel's war in the besieged enclave.

"There is famine, full-blown famine in the north and it's moving its way south," Cindy McCain, executive director of the World Food Program, said in an interview.

"What we are asking for and what we've continually asked for is a ceasefire and the ability to have unfettered access to get in safe... into Gaza -- various ports, various gate crossings," McCain continued.

The World Food Program is one of the many humanitarian groups trying to get aid into Gaza.

The World Health Organization said Friday that the availability of food in Gaza has very slightly improved, though the risk of famine continues in the tiny enclave, which is home to 2.4 million people.

1541 GMT — Students in Ireland and Switzerland join Gaza protest wave

Students at Trinity College Dublin and Lausanne University in Switzerland have staged occupations to protest against Israel's war in Gaza, joining a wave of demonstrations sweeping US campuses.

In Dublin, students built an encampment on Friday that forced the university to restrict campus access and close the Book of Kells exhibition, one of Ireland's top tourist attractions.

The camp was set up after the students' union said it ha d been fined 214,000 euros ($230,000) by the university for losses caused by protests in recent months, not exclusively over Gaza. The protesters were demanding that Trinity cut academic ties with Israel and divest from companies with ties to Israel.

Students' union president Laszlo Molnarfia posted a photograph of benches piled up at the entrance to the building housing the Book of Kells, an illuminated manuscript created by Celtic monks in about 800 AD.

Trinity College said it had restricted access to students, staff and residents to ensure safety, and that the exhibition would be closed on Saturday.

1451 GMT — Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon

An Israeli drone targeted a car in southern Lebanon, without causing any injuries, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.

“An Israeli hostile drone carried out an aerial aggression, launching a targeted strike on a parked car beside the main road near the orphanage station between the city of Bint Jbeil and the town of Kunin (south),” said the agency.

The Lebanese agency did not report any injuries as a result of the targeting.

It was also mentioned that an Israeli Merkava tank stationed in the settlement of Metula targeted a house in the town of Kfar Kila in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese Hezbollah group said in two separate statements on Saturday that it targeted Israeli espionage equipment at the Al-Raheb site “with appropriate weapons,” in addition to targeting the Radar site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons and achieving a “direct hit” on them.

1250 GMT — Israel official says delegation not yet in Cairo for Gaza talks

A top Israeli official said Israel will send a delegation to Cairo for talks on a Gaza truce only if it sees a "positive movement" on a framework for a hostage deal.

"What we are looking at is an agreement over a framework for a possible hostage deal," the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"Tough and long negotiations are expected for an actual deal.

"The indication for positive movement over a framework would be if we send a delegation led by Mossad chief to Cairo," said the official, who spoke in English.

1247 GMT — Saudi Arabia renews call for ceasefire in Gaza amid Israeli aggression

Saudi Arabia renewed its call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli onslaught in the besieged enclave.

“The issue of Palestine remains a priority for the Islamic Ummah (Muslim community), reflecting the voice of the Islamic community in support of the brotherly people of Palestine to ensure that they access their rights,” Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah said at the 15th summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in the Gambian capital Banjul.

“Since the launch of this aggression, the kingdom has been cooperating with brotherly people and countries to protect the people of Gaza,” he added.

“Israeli aggression remains ongoing and is even being escalated against civilians, hospitals, schools, and infrastructure, resulting in thousands upon thousands of victims,” the Saudi minister noted.

1127 GMT — Hamas negotiators arrive in Cairo for Gaza truce talks; CIA chief also present

Hamas negotiators arrived in Cairo for intensified talks on a possible Gaza truce that would see the return to Israel of some hostages, a Hamas official told Reuters, with the CIA director already present for the indirect diplomacy.

"The results today will be different. We have reached an agreement over many points, and a few point remain," one Egyptian security source told.

A Palestinian official with knowledge of the mediation efforts sounded cautious optimism.

"Things look better this time but whether an agreement is on hand would depend on whether Israel has offered what it takes for that to happen," the official, who asked not to be named, told Reuters.

1116 GMT — Dublin campus barricaded in pro-Palestinian student protest

Students at Ireland's prestigious Trinity College Dublin university manned an on-campus protest against Israel's actions in Gaza, after barricading the main entrance to the site.

Dozens of students pitched tents on one of the main squares at the university, which is a Dublin tourist attraction, and piled benches in front of a library containing the famous Book of Kells medieval manuscript.