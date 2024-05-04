At least 15 people have died after landslides and flooding in central Indonesia swept away dozens of houses and damaged roads, the country's disaster agency said Saturday.

The landslides struck Luwu regency in South Sulawesi on Friday just after 1:00 am local time, said Abdul Muhari, spokesperson of Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency (BNPB), in a statement.

"A total of 14 residents died due to floods and landslides in Luwu regency, South Sulawesi province," he said.

The agency said more than 100 houses were seriously damaged and 42 were swept away, while four roads and one bridge were damaged.

More than 100 people were evacuated to mosques or relatives' homes and more than 1,300 families were affected with authorities trying to evacuate them.