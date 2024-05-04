A British-Palestinian surgeon who volunteered in Gaza hospitals during the first weeks of Israel's war on Gaza has said he was denied entry to France where he is scheduled to make a speech at the Senate.

Ghassan Abu Sitta said that he arrived at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport on Saturday before being stopped from entering the country.

“I am at Charles De Gaulle airport. They are preventing me from entering France. I am supposed to speak at the French Senate today. They say the Germans put a 1-year ban on my entry to Europe,” Abu Sitta posted on X.

Abu Sittah was denied entry to Germany in April after the country banned a pro-Palestinian event in the capital, Berlin.

“Fortress Europe silencing the witnesses to the genocide while Israel kills them in prison,” he added.

Germany’s deportation

In April, Police in Berlin stormed a conference entitled the Palestine Congress that Abu Sitta was to attend shutting off electricity and canceling the weekend-long event.

The gathering was to discuss a range of topics, including German arms shipments to Israel and solidarity with the Palestinians.