The 15th summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) started on Saturday in the Gambian capital Banjul.

World leaders from the 57 member countries of the OIC and beyond are expected to attend, said the OIC in a statement ahead of the summit. Representing Türkiye at the event is Hakan Fidan, the country's foreign minister.

It added that the summit aims to strengthen unity “in collectively addressing the pressing challenges facing the Ummah (Muslim community) and expanding cooperation and solidarity among member countries in the pursuit of our shared goals as enshrined in the charter.”

In the opening speech, Gambian President Adama Barrow, who hosted the summit, gave a message of support for Palestine.

Underlining that a solution must be found for Israel's attacks in Palestine, Barrow said this process has caused endless human destruction for more than 75 years.

The situation of the Palestinians is a source of great concern not only for the Muslim community but for the whole world, Barrow added, stressing the ongoing violence and instability in the region and the humanitarian crises in Gaza seriously threaten regional stability and global peace.

Noting military intervention is not an option, Barrow supports peace and a two-state solution.