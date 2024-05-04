WORLD
War on Gaza tops agenda of 15th Organization of Islamic Cooperation summit
The 15th Organization of Islamic Cooperation summit kicks off in Gambia, with Turkish foreign minister attending.
May 4, 2024

The 15th summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) started on Saturday in the Gambian capital Banjul.

World leaders from the 57 member countries of the OIC and beyond are expected to attend, said the OIC in a statement ahead of the summit. Representing Türkiye at the event is Hakan Fidan, the country's foreign minister.

It added that the summit aims to strengthen unity “in collectively addressing the pressing challenges facing the Ummah (Muslim community) and expanding cooperation and solidarity among member countries in the pursuit of our shared goals as enshrined in the charter.”

In the opening speech, Gambian President Adama Barrow, who hosted the summit, gave a message of support for Palestine.

Underlining that a solution must be found for Israel's attacks in Palestine, Barrow said this process has caused endless human destruction for more than 75 years.

The situation of the Palestinians is a source of great concern not only for the Muslim community but for the whole world, Barrow added, stressing the ongoing violence and instability in the region and the humanitarian crises in Gaza seriously threaten regional stability and global peace.

Noting military intervention is not an option, Barrow supports peace and a two-state solution.

He also praised South Africa’s genocidal case against Israel, and said they stand in solidarity with South Africa and those who demand justice and responsibility, and support the search for justice for the victims of the atrocities committed by Israel.

Unity and solidarity

The OIC added that the summit also aims to “expand our domestic economy and revitalise small and medium enterprises,” in addition to “taking the opportunity to share the wealth of Gambian and African culture with the world.”

The summit, taking place through Sunday with the central theme "Enhancing unity and solidarity through dialogue for sustainable development," will address global issues, notably the current situation in Palestine and the ongoing Israeli war in Gaza, which has killed over 34,000 people.

During the summit, three key documents – a draft Palestinian resolution, draft Banjul statement, and the draft final document – will be presented to the Council of Foreign Ministers and subsequently to the summit for discussion.

