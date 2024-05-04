The Russian Defense Ministry said that it carried out 25 group strikes on military objects in Ukraine over the past week.

The ministry said in a statement on Saturday that the strikes were carried out with high-precision weapons and drones in response to Ukraine's attacks on objects of Russia's energy infrastructure.

In the past weeks, Kiev hit several major oil refineries and fuel storages in Russia using drones, including in the cities of Krasnodar and Smolensk, and also in Tatarstan and other regions.

The ministry said a retaliatory attack targeted Ukraine's energy and transport infrastructure, enterprises of the military-industrial complex, storage sites for missiles and ammunition, as well as workshops for the production of unmanned boats and unmanned aerial vehicles.

"The points of temporary deployment of units of nationalist formations and foreign mercenaries, accumulations of Ukraine's armed forces manpower and military equipment were also hit," it said.

Destruction of military assets

The ministry noted that over the past week, three Ukrainian settlements went under the control of the Russian forces -- Berdychi, Novobakhmutivka, and Semenivka.