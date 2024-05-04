The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has warned against the psychological toll facing the children in Gaza as a result of the ongoing Israeli onslaught on the besieged enclave.

“Children in Gaza are suffering devastating levels of stress,” said the agency in a statement on X on Saturday.

“UNRWA team is working with children and adolescents to mitigate the impact of the horrors of war,” it added.

“Our counselors offer them hope and comfort,” the agency said, noting: “We have to protect their present and their future.”

“Ceasefire Now,” reiterated UNRWA.