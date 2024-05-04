London's Labour mayor Sadiq Khan won a record third term after easily defeating Conservative challenger Susan Hall, United Kingdom media said after all the capital's districts reported their results.

The son of Pakistani migrants and the first Muslim mayor of a Western capital when first elected in 2016, Khan, 53, becomes London's first leader to secure three terms on Saturday since the post was created in 2000.

Sadiq Khan, the Labour Party's mayor of London, appeared to be romping to victory as results from the capital pour in.

Results from nine of the 14 electoral districts show Khan, chasing a record third straight term at City Hall, at 43.5 percent and more than 10 percentage points ahead of the Conservative Party's Susan Hall.

There had been frenzied speculation that the result would be closer than previously thought, but Khan's lead so far shows a swing from Conservative to Labour.

Significance of Khan's victory