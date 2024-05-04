WORLD
3 MIN READ
Verstappen leads from pole to win Miami Grand Prix sprint race
Verstappen led from pole and maintained his position throughout the race, while chaos ensued behind him.
Verstappen leads from pole to win Miami Grand Prix sprint race
The race was business as usual for Verstappen, who added another eight points to his season tally with the victory. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Emir Isci
May 4, 2024

Red Bull's Max Verstappen cruised to victory in the Miami Grand Prix's sprint race finishing a full 3.3 seconds ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

The reigning three-times world champion and current championship leader, who is looking for a third straight Grand Prix victory at Miami, led from pole and was never challenged after a chaotic opening lap on Saturday.

Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez was third as the world champions gave themselves a points boost ahead of qualifying later.

Dutchman Verstappen held off Leclerc's strong start to secure his place at the front but there was plenty of action and incident in the middle of the pack.

Haas's Kevin Magnussen and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton jousted hard but in the end, the Dane picked up three penalties, adding 25 seconds to his time, after frequently leaving the track and gaining the advantage.

Hamilton also received a penalty, leaving him outside the points positions in 16th after speeding in the pit lane.

The safety car was brought out after the first lap which saw a start-line incident involving Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll and Lando Norris.

But away from those skirmishes, it was business as usual for Verstappen, who added another eight points to his season tally with the victory.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedVerstappen wins Japanese GP, Red Bull clinch constructors' title

  1. Room for improvement

"I think my engine wasn't good in the start and so then I had to speed it a bit, luckily everything worked out in turn one," said Verstappen.

"Then we had the safety car just to calm things down a bit after that. Steadily we could increase the gap a little bit, but it wasn't entirely perfect so we still have a bit of work to do," he added.

"We can still fine tune the car a little bit, so hopefully we can improve for later on in qualifying and especially for tomorrow in the race".

RelatedMax Verstappen claims record 10th straight Formula One win at Italian GP
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage