Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said resistance against Israeli occupation is no longer a war between Israel and Palestine but a struggle between oppressors and the oppressed worldwide, according to diplomatic sources.

Speaking at the 15th Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in Banjul, the capital of Gambia, Fidan stressed on Saturday that none of the members had the right to resolve their differences over the "blood of the Palestinians."

Pointing out that Israel has escaped accountability, Fidan said it is the duty of the entire global Muslim community to close ranks to defend Palestinians.

He underlined that Muslim countries must prove their unity and that they could achieve results through diplomatic and, when needed, coercive means.

Fidan called attention to historical divisions among Muslim states and said these must not be repeated to sacrifice the Palestinian cause to regional rivalries.

The only winner in such a situation would be Israel and its supporters, he warned.

Pushing for two-state solution

Fidan urged all Muslim countries to put pressure on Israel to end its oppression of Palestinians and push for a two-state solution, using all means to do so and show that violating international law comes with consequences.

He stressed that the people of Muslim countries expect concrete results from the summit in Banjul, adding that the recognition of Palestine by more countries would deal a significant blow to Israel.