WORLD
2 MIN READ
Togo's ruling party wins landslide in parliamentary elections — commission
President Gnassingbe's Union for the Republic party won a majority in Togo's parliament, following a divisive constitutional reform criticised by opposition parties.
Togo's ruling party wins landslide in parliamentary elections — commission
A woman casts her ballot during Togo’s parliamentary and regional elections in Lome, Togo April 29, 2024. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
May 5, 2024

Togo's ruling party won a parliamentary majority in the April 29 legislative elections, the country's electoral commission has said, after a divisive constitutional reform critics say allows President Faure Gnassingbe to stay in power.

Gnassingbe's Union for the Republic party (UNIR) won 108 of 113 seats in the new assembly, according to provisional results announced by the national electoral commission on Saturday.

Under the new constitution approved by lawmakers in April, Gnassingbe will now be able to take a new post as president of the council of ministers, a kind of prime minister role automatically assumed by the leader of the majority party in parliament.

Already in power for nearly 20 years, Gnassingbe succeeded his father Gnassingbe Eyadema, who ruled for almost four decades in the small coastal West African state between Benin and Ghana.

RECOMMENDED

Togo's new constitution

Opposition parties had denounced the reform as an "institutional coup" that created a role tailor-made for Gnassingbe to evade presidential term limits and extend his family's political dynasty.

UNIR loyalists say the reform made Togo's democracy more representative. Gnassingbe, 57, has already won four elections, though all were denounced as flawed by the opposition.

The main opposition boycotted the last parliament election in 2018, citing irregularities.

According to the new constitution, Togo's president now becomes a mostly ceremonial role elected by parliament, and not the people, for a four-year term.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage