Dressed all in black, pop idol Madonna broke into her hit "Nothing Really Matters" before throngs of joyful fans jammed onto Brazil's famed Copacabana beach in Rio.

Shortly after 10:30 pm (0130 GMT on Sunday), the 65-year-old singer walked down an elevated bridge from the Copacabana Palace Hotel to a massive stage for one of the most important shows of her career.

It marked the final stop on her "Celebration Tour" noting her 40 years atop pop charts, in a free event expected to draw upward of 1.5 million fans from across Brazil.

US electronic dance music master DJ Diplo opened the show as thousands jostled to get a view of the stage.

Huge screens dotted the venue. Offshore, boats bobbed in the water, letting those onboard enjoy the show.

Hours before the show, fans were already dancing to Madonna's songs blasting from the speakers on stage.

Police patrolled almost every corner to minimise the usual mass robberies.

Economic boost to Rio