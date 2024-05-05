High waters have flooded neighbourhoods around Houston following heavy rains that have already resulted in crews rescuing more than 400 people from homes, rooftops and roads engulfed in murky water.

On Saturday, a wide region was swamped from Houston to rural East Texas, where game wardens rode airboats through waist-high waters rescuing both people and pets who did not evacuate in time.

One crew brought a family and three dogs aboard as rising waters surrounded their cars and home.

A flood watch was in effect through Sunday afternoon, as forecasters predicted additional rainfall Saturday night and the likelihood of major flooding.

"It’s going to keep rising this way,” said Miguel Flores Jr., of the northeast Houston neighbourhood of Kingwood. “We don’t know how much more. We’re just preparing for the worst.”

Friday's fierce storms forced numerous high-water rescues, including some from the rooftops of flooded homes. Officials redoubled urgent instructions for residents in low-lying areas to evacuate, warning the worst was still to come.

“A lull in heavy rain is expected through (Saturday) evening,” according to the National Weather Service. “The next round of heavy rainfall is expected late (Saturday) into Sunday.”

Up to 7.6 centimetres (3 inches) of additional rain was expected, with up to 12.7 centimetres (5 inches) possible in isolated areas.