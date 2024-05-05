The death toll from heavy rains that have inundated Brazil's southern state of Rio Grande do Sul has risen to at least 75, local authorities said.

The number of people still missing rose to 103 and more than 88,000 had been displaced, according to the state civil defence authority on Sunday.

It was investigating whether another six deaths were related to the storms, it added.

Storms in the past few days have affected about two-thirds of the nearly 500 towns and cities in the state, which borders Uruguay and Argentina.

Floods have destroyed roads and bridges in several areas.

The rains have also triggered landslides and the partial collapse of a dam at a small hydroelectric power plant.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to visit Rio Grande do Sul.