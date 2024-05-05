Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci has been named as the special representative of the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, focusing on combatting Islamophobia.

Mehmet Pacaci was appointed at the 15th OIC summit held in Banjul on May 4-5, announced by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Sunday.

"We have full confidence that Ambassador Pacaci will carry out this role successfully."

"On this occasion, we remind the international community of the need to demonstrate a common stance and determination in combating Islamophobia," the ministry said in a written statement.

Previous positions held by Pacaci