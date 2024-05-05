CULTURE
Bernard Hill, 'Lord Of The Rings' and 'Titanic' actor, passes away at 79
Hill gained widespread acclaim for portraying Captain Edward Smith in the 1997 " Titanic " blockbuster and Theoden, King of Rohan, in Peter Jackson's "The Lord Of The Rings" films.
Lord of the Rings fans expressed their sadness with the post "Be well. Go, go, you", which is said after the deaths in the movie. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Emir Isci
May 5, 2024

British actor Bernard Hill, best known for his supporting roles in "Titanic" and "The Lord Of The Rings" trilogy, died aged 79, his agent announced.

His agent Lou Coulson confirmed his death in the early hours of Sunday to British media outlets.

He played Captain Edward Smith in the Oscar-winning 1997 epic romance "Titanic", and earned worldwide recognition playing Theoden, King of Rohan, in two of the three "The Lord Of The Rings" films directed by Peter Jackson.

Following the news of the British actor's passing, his loved ones shared their sadness on social media.

Lord of the Rings fans expressed their sadness with the post "Be well. Go, go, you", which is said after the deaths in the movie.

Early in his career, Hill featured in the BBC's 1982 acclaimed drama "Boys from the Blackstuff", which won numerous awards and is still lauded as one of the finest examples of its genre from the era.

He is set to return to television screens in series two of a contemporary BBC drama, "The Responder", starring Martin Freeman, which begins airing in the United Kingdom later on Sunday.

