British actor Bernard Hill, best known for his supporting roles in "Titanic" and "The Lord Of The Rings" trilogy, died aged 79, his agent announced.

His agent Lou Coulson confirmed his death in the early hours of Sunday to British media outlets.

He played Captain Edward Smith in the Oscar-winning 1997 epic romance "Titanic", and earned worldwide recognition playing Theoden, King of Rohan, in two of the three "The Lord Of The Rings" films directed by Peter Jackson.

Following the news of the British actor's passing, his loved ones shared their sadness on social media.