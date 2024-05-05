Failing to draw lessons from the ongoing tragedy in Gaza risks opening the way for more conflict in the Palestinian enclave, Türkiye's foreign minister has warned.

"If we do not learn from this tragedy and do not pursue a two-state solution to the crisis, this will not be the last war on Gaza. Other wars and more tears will await us," Hakan Fidan said on Sunday in an interview with Saudi state-owned news broadcaster Al Arabiya.

"We need to urge Israel to accept the 1967 borders. All Palestinians, not just Hamas, agree to establishment of Palestinian state based on 1967 borders," Fidan told the Riyadh-based channel.

Growing tensions among regional rivals