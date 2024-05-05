Influential American figures from various sectors have taken a firm stance against the protesters threatening them with their future as demonstrations in support of Palestinians have spread across the United States and beyond.

ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods said the oil company would not be interested in hiring students taking part in pro-Palestinian protests at college campuses across the US.

"Harassment and intimidation, there's no place for that, frankly, at those universities and certainly no place for that in a company like ExxonMobil," Woods said in an interview with CNBC this week.

"We wouldn't look to bring folks like that into our company and if that action or those protests reflect the values of the campuses where they're doing it, we wouldn't be interested in recruiting students from those campuses," he added.

Student demonstrations began on April 17 at Columbia University to protest Israel's offensive in Gaza, where more than 34,600 Palestinians have been killed and 77,700 injured since an October 7 attack by Hamas.

The protests have served as a flashpoint for the wider movement to protest Israel’s war on Gaza.

Related Echoes of Vietnam war protest — A timeline of America's Student Spring

'Will bring your picture in background check'

Shark Tank host and businessman Kevin O'Leary had a much more blunt take on the consequences student demonstrators may face after graduating.

"These people are screwed," O'Leary said during a Fox News interview earlier this week, describing how artificial intelligence (AI) can identify each and every protester from video footage being taken at campus demonstrations.

"Everything being shot now is 1080p or 4K, even the surveillance cameras. Every single image, even at night now, goes into an AI generator and will tell you who that individual is," he explained.

"I have a lot of companies. I hire thousands of people. Within weeks, I'm gonna be able on, when we're doing your background check, I'm going to find this cause it's going to be in there on the dark web," O'Leary continued, gesturing to two hypothetical stacks of resumes. "Here's your resume with a picture of you burning a flag. See that one? That goes in this pile over here cause I can get the same person's talent in this pile that's not burning anything," he said.