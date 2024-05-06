WORLD
4 MIN READ
Mulino declares victory of presidential elections amid reform challenges
Right-wing lawyer Jose Raul Mulino was declared Panama's president-elect after a single-round race, succeeding President Cortizo amidst deep-rooted corruption and economic challenges.
Mulino declares victory of presidential elections amid reform challenges
Supporters of Panama's presidential candidate for the Realizando Metas party, Jose Raul Mulino, celebrate the first results of the presidential election at his campaign headquarters in the Sheraton Hotel in Panama City on May 5, 2024. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
May 6, 2024

Jose Raul Mulino, the protege of a graft-convicted former head of state, was declared Panama's president-elect after elections on Sunday.

Mulino, 64, won the single-round, first-past-the-post race with more than a third of votes cast, the Central American country's electoral tribunal said.

Moments earlier, runner-up Ricardo Lombana had conceded defeat.

The election came as the country grapples with deep-rooted corruption, a severe drought that has hobbled the economically critical Panama Canal, and a stream of US-bound migrants passing through its jungles.

There were lines at many polling stations as eligible voters in the Central American nation of 4.4 million people cast their ballots for a new president, parliament and local governments to tackle those pressing issues over the next five years.

Opinion polls had shown right-wing lawyer Mulino far ahead of the pack of eight candidates.

But he was made to wait for a last-minute court decision Friday that finally validated his run.

RelatedPanamanians head to polls to elect new president

'Panama must change'

RECOMMENDED

Mulino replaced former president Ricardo Martinelli as the candidate for the right-wing Realizing Goals (RM) party after Martinelli lost an appeal against a money-laundering conviction.

The candidacy of Mulino, who had been Martinelli's vice-presidential running mate until the ex-leader's disqualification, was then challenged on the basis that he had not won a primary vote or picked his own running mate, as required by law.

The Supreme Court dismissed that complaint Friday in a ruling welcomed by Martinelli, who most Panamanians believe will wield control from behind the scenes, according to a recent poll.

Martinelli, who remains popular in Panama, has taken asylum at the Nicaraguan embassy, from where he campaigned for his protege.

After voting Sunday, Mulino went to see Martinelli at the embassy and the two hugged, saying "Brother!" and "We are going to win!" according to a video released by Martinelli.

Many people in Panama long for the days of economic prosperity under Martinelli's government from 2009 to 2014, aided by an infrastructure boom that included the enlargement of the canal and construction of Central America's first metro line.

Polls showed voters' main concerns were the high cost of living, access to drinking water and crime.

The main candidates for president have made similar pledges: create lots of jobs, stimulate the economy and enact reforms to fight corruption.

"Panama must change. There is too much corruption," said one voter, 50-year-old teacher Jennifer Navarro.

Mulino, who had served as Martinelli's public safety minister, has dismissed the criminal case against his former boss as politically motivated, and will now have the power to pardon him.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage