Oil futures edged up on Monday after Saudi Arabia hiked June crude prices for most regions and as the prospect of a Gaza ceasefire deal appeared slim, renewing fears Israel's war on Gaza could still widen in the key oil-producing region.

Brent crude futures climbed 28 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $83.24 a barrel at 0119 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $78.40 a barrel, up 29 cents, or 0.4 percent.

Saudi Arabia raised the official selling prices (OSPs) for its crude sold to Asia, Northwest Europe and the Mediterranean in June, signalling expectations of strong demand this summer.

"After falling a little more than 7.3 percent last week due to easing geopolitical tensions, ICE Brent has started the new trading week on a stronger footing, opening higher," ING's head of commodities research Warren Patterson said in a note.

This comes after Saudi Arabia raised June OSPs for most regions amid a tightening of supplies this quarter, he added.