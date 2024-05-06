WORLD
US police arrest nearly 2,500 students at pro-Palestine rallies
Demonstrations are expected to continue over the coming weeks as graduation ceremonies take place and campus officials are adding extra police security.
April 30 saw the largest number of arrests in a single day, with more than 400 made at college campuses. / Photo: AA / AA
By Rabiul Islam
May 6, 2024

Nearly 2,500 people have been arrested at pro-Palestinian rallies at college and university campuses across the US, according to media outlets.

In a report released on Sunday by CNN, the number of arrests made since April 18 has surpassed 2,200, while the numbers released in a similar report by Fox News show the total of arrests to be more than 2,400.

Demonstrations are expected to continue over the coming weeks as graduation ceremonies take place, and campus officials are adding extra police security, or in some cases, cancelling commencement ceremonies altogether.

In the state of California, police in Los Angeles cleared out a protest encampment at the University of Southern California (USC) on Sunday, but no arrests were made.

In addition, USC has called off its main graduation ceremony due to security concerns.

Also on Sunday, Pro-Palestinian supporters clashed with counter-protesters at Chicago's DePaul University in the state of Illinois.

Police did not make any arrests, but there were reports of several people getting injured as the situation transpired.

'Unlawful assembly'

In the state of Virginia, 25 protesters were arrested at a pro-Palestinian rally at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville on Saturday.

Police cleared out a tent encampment set up by students after declaring an unlawful assembly near the centre of campus.

Also on Saturday, in the state of Michigan, police removed a group of pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Michigan's main commencement in Ann Arbor which briefly interrupted the ceremony, but no arrests were made.

April 30 saw the largest number of arrests in a single day, with more than 400 made at college campuses.

The majority of those arrests (282) happened at Columbia University in the state of New York, which is considered to be the highest-profile university which started the pro-Palestinian rallies on campus.

The second biggest arrest total happened on May 2, with more than 250 protesters getting arrested nationwide.

Most of those arrests (210) were made at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where protests turned violent and multiple people were injured, forcing the university to cancel classes for the week.

SOURCE:AA
