WORLD
3 MIN READ
Philippines won't use 'offensive' equipment against Chinese ships —Manila
Officials say Manila's strategy is to expose and seek international condemnation of Beijing's behaviour in the South China Sea to ensure freedom of navigation in the waterway.
Philippines won't use 'offensive' equipment against Chinese ships —Manila
Marcos says that the Philippines would continue responding to South China Sea incidents through diplomatic means./ Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
May 6, 2024

President Ferdinand Marcos has said the Philippines would not respond in kind to China's deployment of water cannons against its vessels, ruling out the use of "offensive" equipment as Manila asserts its sovereignty in the disputed South China Sea.

"We will not follow the Chinese Coast Guard and the Chinese vessels down that road," Marcos said on Monday when asked if Manila would start using the water cannons on its Coast Guard vessels to retaliate.

Beijing has dispatched hundreds of coast guard and other vessels to press its claims over most of the vital waterway despite an international tribunal ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

In the latest confrontation on April 30, Manila said the China Coast Guard damaged a Philippine Coast Guard ship and another government vessel with a high-pressure water cannon as the boats were bringing fuel, food and water to Filipino fishermen at Scarborough Shoal.

"It's not the mission of our navy, our coast guard to start or to increase tensions. We have no intention of attacking anyone with water cannons or any other such offensive (equipment)."

Marcos added that "the last thing" the Philippines wanted was "to raise the tensions" in the disputed waters.

RelatedChina, Phillippines trade blame over South China Sea skirmish
RECOMMENDED

Manila's strategy

A Philippine Coast Guard spokesman said Wednesday that Manila's strategy was to expose and seek international condemnation of Beijing's behaviour in the South China Sea to encourage united efforts to ensure freedom of navigation in the strategic waterway.

Marcos said the Philippines would continue responding to South China Sea incidents through diplomatic means.

Last week, Manila summoned a senior Chinese envoy to protest "the harassment, ramming, swarming, shadowing and blocking, dangerous manoeuvres, (and) use of water cannons" by China Coast Guard vessels against Philippine boats off the disputed Scarborough Shoal.

Manila and Washington have a mutual defence treaty, and the recent confrontations between Philippine and Chinese vessels have fuelled speculation as to what might force the United States to intervene.

Marcos said last month that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had given assurances that the treaty would be invoked if another "foreign power" killed a Filipino soldier.

RelatedPhilippines raises alarm over China's 'dangerous' actions in South China Sea
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage