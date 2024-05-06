UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has expressed grave concerns about the potential consequences of an Israeli offensive in Rafah, stressing that such actions would result in increased civilian suffering and fatalities.

“An Israeli offensive in Rafah would mean more civilian suffering and deaths,” UNRWA wrote on X. “The consequences would be devastating for 1.4 million people.”

In response to the escalating situation, UNRWA emphasised its commitment to maintaining a presence in Rafah for as long as possible.

“UNRWA is not evacuating, the Agency will maintain a presence in Rafah as long as possible and will continue providing lifesaving aid to people,” it said.

Evacuation orders