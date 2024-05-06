Kariye Mosque in Istanbul has opened for worship following a ceremony after an extensive restoration work.

"79 years later, Kariye Mosque was restored by our Foundations General Directorate and reopened for worship,” Safi Arpagus, the mufti of Istanbul, said at the opening ceremony.

The collective opening ceremony of 201 works restored by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism General Directorate of Foundations took place on Monday at the Bestepe Presidential Complex's Congress and Culture Centre with the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

President Erdogan also participated in the celebration program via a live connection to Kariye Mosque, among the 33 works to be opened in Istanbul.

The building, situated near Istanbul's ancient city walls, is famed for its elaborate mosaics and frescoes. It dates to the 4th century, although the edifice took on its current form in the 11th-12th centuries.

Kariye Mosque in Fatih's Edirnekapi with its new appearance after restoration was filmed with a drone as it is opened today.