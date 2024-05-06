Israel has asked Palestinians to evacuate parts of the city of Rafah, in southern Gaza, in possible preparation for an assault on Hamas units that foreign powers fear could take a big civilian toll.

Here are some reactions:

Hamas

"We confirm that any military offensive in Rafah will not be a picnic to the fascist occupation army. Our brave resistance on top of them, the Qassam Brigades, is fully prepared to defend our people and defeat this enemy, foil its plans and goals," the Palestinian resistance group said in a statement.

Official Sami Abu Zuhuri: "This is a dangerous escalation that will have consequences. The US administration, alongside the occupation, bears responsibility for this terrorism."

Resident Abu Muhey, sheltering with family north of Rafah

"They (the Israeli military) are calling people in the eastern area of Rafah, some also in the west near the Rafah crossing, ordering them to leave ... We don't know what to do, but I will take my family to Deir al-Balah though I am not in the targeted area, maybe not yet."

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell condemned Israel's order for Palestinians living in eastern Rafah to flee the southern Gazan city ahead of an expected ground assault.

"Israel's evacuation orders to civilians in Rafah portend the worst: more war and famine. It is unacceptable. Israel must renounce to a ground offensive," Borrell wrote in English on X, formerly Twitter.

"The EU, with the International Community, can and must act to prevent such scenario," he added.

UN Palestinian relief agency UNWRA

"An Israeli offensive in #Rafah would mean more civilian suffering & deaths. The consequences would be devastating for 1.4 million people. @UNRWA is not evacuating: the Agency will maintain a presence in Rafah as long as possible & will continue providing lifesaving aid to people."

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi

"Another massacre of the Palestinians is in the making. Israel is warning Palestinians to leave Rafah as it threatens an attack. All must act now to prevent it. Failure to prevent the massacre will be an indelible stain on Int’l Cmyt (international community). Too many massacres have been allowed. Enough."

Israeli military operation in Rafah will threaten truce talks: Hamas official

Hamas official Izzat al-Rashiq said in a statement that any Israeli military offensive in the city of Rafah, in southern Gaza, will put ceasefire negotiations in jeopardy.

Mohammad al-Najjar, 23-year-old with family in western Rafah

"People have nowhere to go, no area is safe. All that remains in Gaza is death. I wish I could erase these last seven months from my memory. So many of our dreams and hopes have faded. I love life. The people of Gaza love life. We are ambitious people. I want to continue my studies. It's my right to do so. We have a right to live in peace and security."

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh