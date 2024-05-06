Turkish security forces “neutralised” 16 PKK terrorists, including a number of terrorist ringleaders, in northern Iraq, an area near the Turkish border, the country’s National Defence Ministry has announced.

The terrorists were neutralised in an air operation conducted in the Hakurk, Metina, and Gara regions of northern Iraq, the ministry announced on X on Monday.

The ministry reiterated its resolve “to eradicate terrorism and rescue our nation from this scourge.”

