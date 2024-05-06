TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
16 PKK terrorists, including terror ringleaders neutralised in N Iraq
Turkish security forces conduct an air operation in the Hakurk, Metina and Gara regions of northern Iraq to target terrorist hideouts.
16 PKK terrorists, including terror ringleaders neutralised in N Iraq
“Our determination to obliterate terrorist nests continues with growing impact and intense pressure," the ministry said. /Photo: AA Archive / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
May 6, 2024

Turkish security forces “neutralised” 16 PKK terrorists, including a number of terrorist ringleaders, in northern Iraq, an area near the Turkish border, the country’s National Defence Ministry has announced.

The terrorists were neutralised in an air operation conducted in the Hakurk, Metina, and Gara regions of northern Iraq, the ministry announced on X on Monday.

The ministry reiterated its resolve “to eradicate terrorism and rescue our nation from this scourge.”

RelatedPKK/YPG kidnaps 16-year-old in northern Syria

PKK in northern Iraq

RECOMMENDED

“Our determination to obliterate terrorist nests continues with growing impact and intense pressure," it added.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks on Türkiye.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage