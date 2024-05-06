I recently left Gaza to seek safety in Egypt. As I works to fundraise enough money for my family to join me, I have been speaking to friends and family members in Gaza.

Here's what they're telling me, after Israel ordered the evaluation of some neighborhoods in Rafah as it prepares to mount its invasion, and amid talks of Hamas accepting a potential ceasefire.

"Oh God, the scenes are being repeated again. People are fleeing without knowing where their friends are. They are crying. You cannot even find the Rafah tent, the gateway to Gaza for aid and food to enter. When we look ahead, we find that famine will return, and the few medical supplies will be cut off, and a million and a half people in Rafah do not know where to go. All of Gaza is a wasteland. Destruction - when will the world fall, when?

And displacement to where? Where is the safe place? How did this land narrow us down? How should I carry my things? How can I tell my children - who are dancing after hearing about the ceasefire - that we will not return to the north and will be left here? How will I make my children homeless now? Above the war is another war."

-Nour, 43 years old, displaced in Rafah

"People rejoice a little in the streets because of the news, but people rejoice with caution and fear because it is possible that in a moment this news will turn into blood."

-My mother Amal Abu Qambaz, 48, displaced in Deir Al Balah

"Imagine sleeping in a tent on the harsh streets, surrounded by the harsh reality of war. Fifteen souls gathered together, sharing this fragile shelter. We were about to return north soon, to be reunited with my father.

The joy of that moment was intense. I could hardly sleep, knowing that our dream was about to come true. But the war had other plans. The war intervened and killed my people and my hopes, and now I am preparing myself for displacement again with a heart filled with panic."

- Yousef, 10, displaced in Rafah

"Rafah is the last stone in all of Gaza, the only place that nourishes the enclave after more than 200 days of war. However, if Rafah is entered, Rafah will turn into rubble like the rest of the areas of Gaza, and every corner will be annihilated."

-Momen, 23 years old, displaced in Deir Al Balah

"From here, Gaza will turn into a literal genocide zone, uninhabitable and a cemetery for the population, and the most horrific and heinous methods of war, death and genocide will be practiced on the world while the world is looking at us."

-My brother Zain Al-Abidin, 16 years old. He also said the price of sugar has risen from $10 to $18 per kilo overnight after Israel issued evacuation orders to people in Rafah.