Shaken by a Hamas-led blitz on Israeli communities last October, Israel says it is "determined to dismantle" the military and governance capabilities of the group in besieged Palestinian enclave, Gaza. Yet, this quest has been overshadowed by the war's devastating effects, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed as "collateral damage."

Israel's military campaign has killed over 34,000 people and uprooted 2 million from their homes, out of a population of 2.2 million. The enclave's northern half is facing the world's worst famine, relative to population size, of the past few decades.

This is due not only to a shortage of aid, but also to the dangers of and restrictions on movement within Gaza.

Even aid workers, who are afforded protection under international humanitarian law, have not been spared, and have been killed as the result of "collateral damage" or even direct Israeli attacks. This is expected to escalate if and when Israel moves to invade Rafah.

Most dangerous

Gaza is currently the most dangerous place for aid workers in the world. The Aid Worker Security Database (AWDS) – an open source for tracking attacks on aid workers globally – has documented a staggering 308 incidents targeting aid workers in Gaza, causing 234 deaths in the seven months since October 7.

This marks the highest number of such incidents recorded in a single conflict year since 1997, surpassing Afghanistan's record of 81 incidents in 2013, and nearly matching the total recorded for aid workers in Syria over a decade-long conflict from 2011 to 2021, which stood at 320.

Most victims in Gaza were working for UNRWA, the UN agency caring for Palestinian refugees, with one in every 100 of its staff killed – the highest staff death toll in UN history.

The alarming rate of aid worker casualties in Gaza can be attributed to two main factors: Israel's use of massive aerial bombardments, and the absence of an effective deconfliction system that could facilitate coordination between the Israeli military and humanitarian agencies to ensure safe movement.

Israel's loose targeting protocols signal an approach to international humanitarian law that appears to distort the requirement of proportionality beyond recognition.

These protocols hold that the harm done to civilians and civilian objects should not be excessive in relation to the military advantage that is sought. Almost all aid workers killed in Gaza since October 2023 died as a result of aerial bombardment.

"Deconfliction system"

On October 7, the day of the Hamas attack, Israel also disabled the "deconfliction" system that facilitates coordination with aid groups. The process had been problematic in Gaza before that date but generally worked.

Since that time, aid workers have grappled with unprecedented hurdles in ensuring their safety amid the fighting. One aid worker told the International Crisis Group in April that, "at this point, it's easier to ensure deconfliction with a militia in rural South Sudan that has a single satellite phone than it is with the (Israeli army)."

Unlike in other conflict zones, where aid agencies can directly liaise with military field commanders, communication in Gaza must be channelled indirectly via COGAT, the Israeli military's Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories. COGAT operates akin to "a switchboard without an operator," as an aid official described it.

When aid groups send planned movements and facility locations to COGAT, it limits itself to confirming receipt of this information.