Türkiye has welcomed a ceasefire proposal Palestinian group Hamas announced it has agreed to, adding that it expects the same step to be taken by Israel, said the country’s president.

“We welcome Hamas’ announcement that it accepted a ceasefire deal in Gaza with our efforts, and the same step should be taken by Israel,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday after a Cabinet meeting.

Erdogan also urged “Western actors” to pressure the Israeli government to accept the ceasefire deal.

Türkiye has repeatedly pressed for a ceasefire in Gaza since the early days of the conflict, some seven months ago, and has called on all countries worldwide to help make a deal happen.

Turkish President holds a phone call with Haniyeh

Before the cabinet meeting, Turkish President Erdogan held a phone conversation with Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Evaluating Hamas' acceptance of a ceasefire proposal mediated by intermediaries, discussions during the call primarily centred around efforts to halt the ongoing conflict and violence in Gaza, the Turkish President expressed in a post he shared on X on Monday.

He conveyed to Haniyeh that he welcomed Hamas' decision, influenced by Türkiye's counsel, emphasising the necessity for Israel to take concrete steps towards a lasting ceasefire.

Calling upon Western nations and all involved parties, Erdogan urged increased pressure on Israel to pursue an end to hostilities.