It's been 20 years since the Abu Ghraib prison abuse scandal.

Gruelling, harrowing, disturbing and inhumane images of United States soldiers abusing and humiliating prison inmates at the Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq sent shockwaves across the world.

Much criticism was directed at then-Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld for promoting and supervising prisoner abuse under US President George W. Bush's administration.

Justice however, has been elusive for the victims of Abu Ghraib. Three plaintiffs fought a long legal battle and finally had their day in court last month after filing a civil case against the Virginia-based, Consolidated Analysis Center, Inc. (CACI).

They alleged that horrific abuses were committed at the prison by employees who were working for the US military at the time.

The trial however, resulted in the jury being deadlocked, with the judge presiding over the case eventually declaring a mistrial last week.

This is a travesty of justice.

The context

It started after the 2003 US-led invasion in Iraq to topple Saddam Hussein's regime. In 2004, the US TV news programme60 Minutes II revealed images of Iraqi men being psychologically abused, physically beaten and brazenly humiliated by their American jailers in the Abu Ghraib prison.

This also came 13 months after the US invasion and subsequent occupation of Iraq.

The scandal became a symbol of US imperialism, exceptionalism and hypocrisy given that theUS had promoted itself as a so-called bastion of human rights intent on "Iraqi liberation," before its own military was found beating Iraqi prisoners and subjecting them to physical, psychological and sexual violence.

According to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), 70 to 90 percent of the inmates at Abu Ghraib were innocent bystanders who were mistakenly arrested and subject to sadistic, blatant and wanton abuses by US military personnel.

The ICRC's own report in 2004 stated that numerous examples existed in Abu Ghraib which violated the Geneva Conventions, including insults, humiliations, psychological and physical torture by interrogators.

The findings, pictures and reports resulted in a global outcry that went right up to the United Nations. At the time, Acting High Commissioner for Human Rights Bertrand Ramicharan suggested that the Abu Ghraib prisoner abuse scandal could constitute a war crime.

The first lawsuit against CACI was filed in 2008 and was delayed by 15 years due to legal wrangling and dismissals by the company over claims that workers enjoyed immunity and legal protections as they were working with the US military. A year later, a US federal appeals court dismissed a suit filed by 250 Iraqis who were subjected to torture at Abu Ghraib based on a legal doctrine called "battlefield preemption."