Washington DC — Pakistan’s intense diplomatic push to help end the conflict between the US and Iran has received a further boost when White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt acknowledged Pakistan’s role in ongoing US-Iran negotiations, stating that Islamabad is the "only mediator" in these discussions.

Speaking at a White House press briefing, Leavitt indicated that the second round of US-Iran talks is expected to take place in Islamabad, but she did not announce a final date or who will be leading those talks from the American side.

"I just want to make one point that’s important to the President (Trump). The Pakistanis have been incredible mediators throughout this process and we really appreciate their friendship and their efforts to bring this deal to a close," Leavitt said.

"So they are the only mediator in this negotiation while there have been many countries around the world who want to offer their help."

Leavitt emphasised President Trump believes it's key to streamline communication via Pakistan only.

"President feels it’s important to continue to streamline this communication through the Pakistanis and so that’s what continues to take place," she told reporters.

She refuted reports of a US-requested truce extension in the Iran war, noting ongoing, productive talks for a second round with Iranian officials.

"I've also seen some reporting about the potentiality for in-person discussions. Again, those discussions are being had, but nothing is official until you hear it from us here at the White House, but we feel good about the prospects of a deal," Leavitt said.

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Tensions rose when the US and Israel initiated joint war against Iran on February 28, resulting in numerous casualties, including then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran launched drone and missile strikes against Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf states, impacting infrastructure and markets.