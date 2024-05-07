Pro-Palestine protesters that had been blocked by police from accessing an encampment at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology [MIT] have broken through fencing, linked arms and encircled tents that remained there.

Sam Ihns, a graduate student at MIT studying mechanical engineering and a member of MIT Jews for a Ceasefire, said the group had been at the encampment for the past two weeks and that they were calling for an end to the killing of thousands of people in Gaza.

"Specifically, our encampment is protesting MIT's direct research ties to the Israeli Ministry of Defence," he said on Monday.

Protesters also sat in the middle of Massachusetts Avenue, blocking the street during rush hour in the Boston area.

The development came after Columbia University cancelled its graduation ceremony scheduled for May 15th, citing security concerns.

Others, including the University of Michigan, Indiana University and Northeastern, have pulled off ceremonies with few disruptions.

Columbia had already cancelled in-person classes.

More than 200 pro-Palestinian demonstrators who had camped out on Columbia's green or occupied an academic building were arrested in recent weeks.

Similar encampments sprouted up elsewhere as universities struggled with where to draw the line between allowing free expression while maintaining safe and inclusive campuses.

The University of Southern California earlier cancelled its main graduation ceremony.

Students abandoned their camp at USC on Sunday after being surrounded by police and threatened with arrest.

Related 'American public is not going to be silent anymore'

Heated graduations, threats

Other universities have held graduation ceremonies with beefed-up security. The University of Michigan's ceremony was interrupted by chanting a few times on Saturday.