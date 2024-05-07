Protesters in New York have converged near the Met Gala to demand an end to Israel's brutal war on Gaza.

Among the rallying points were the gates of Columbia University, which has been the centre of Pro-Palestine demonstrations, before protesters marched through Manhattan to American fashion's biggest night on Monday

The Met Gala, which attracts celebrities, fashion designers and mass media attention, is a yearly mammoth fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

It was unclear how many arrests were made as stars walked the carpet and posed for photos, but journalists confirmed several arrests while the New York Daily News reported the number was about a dozen, out of hundreds that gathered near the soiree.

Organisers on X, formerly Twitter, posted a flier for an event dubbed as the "Citywide Day of Rage for Gaza."

For its part NYPD said on X: "as hundreds of spectators gathered to watch their favourite celebrities walk up the carpet at the annual @metmuseum Gala, your NYPD Officers were out there ensuring everyone’s safety and security."