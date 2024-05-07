Türkiye hopes that Israel will “abandon its stubbornness and take positive steps” in peace negotiations with Hamas, Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus has said after the Palestinian resistance group approved an Egyptian-Qatari ceasefire proposal for Gaza.

“Our hope is that the Israeli government will abandon its stubbornness, take positive steps in peace negotiations and ensure the swift delivery of humanitarian aid,” Kurtulmus said on Monday during his speech at the 10th parliament speakers meeting of MIKTA, a coordination platform comprising Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Türkiye and Australia, in Mexico City.

Kurtulmus pointed out that the conflict between Israel and Hamas has transcended regional crises to become a global issue that concerns all of humanity.

Stressing that the Israeli war on Gaza has caused massive losses of life, with 70 percent of the victims being women and children, he said that Türkiye will seek to join in South Africa’s genocide case proceedings against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Netherlands in accordance with Article 63 of the Statute of the ICJ.

Kurtulmus said that despite the silence of the international system regarding the ongoing “humanitarian disgrace” in Gaza, people in many parts of the world including European countries, the US, Latin America, Asia and African countries have taken to the streets.

Noting that university students and intellectual circles have not remained silent against this genocide, he said the people have been striving to fulfil their responsibilities in establishing a new and fair world system.

Stressing the need to establish a new world order that places “permanent and fair peace at its centre,” he highlighted the importance of the parliament speakers of MIKTA member countries coming together to develop consultation mechanisms to address world issues, emphasising its significance for world peace.

"Two of the three main pillars of the UN have suffered significant damage. One is peace, the other is security. The UN has now gone far beyond being an organisation that establishes peace and security in the world,” he added.