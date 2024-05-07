Israeli strikes have left at least five people dead in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, as Israel vowed to launch a vast ground operation there.

The city's Kuwaiti hospital early on Tuesday said it had received "five martyrs and several injured" after Israeli strikes overnight.

The area is currently the site of intense Israeli military strike activity, according to witnesses and Palestinian security sources.

The Israeli army has said it took "operational control" of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt and that its troops were "scanning the area."

"Right now we have special forces scanning the crossing. We have operational control of the area and other crossings and we have special forces scanning the area," the military said.

Immediate evacuation orders