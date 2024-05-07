Four Chinese coastguard ships have briefly sailed through Taiwan's "prohibited" waters, Taipei said, urging Beijing to stop actions that "endanger" navigation safety.

Chinese ships entered waters south of Taiwan's outlying island of Kinmen, five kilometres from the Chinese city of Xiamen, around 3:30 pm (0730 GMT) on Monday, Taiwan's coastguard said in a statement.

The ships "sailed out of our prohibited and restricted waters" about an hour later, the agency said, urging Beijing to immediately stop "behaviour that endangers navigation safety".

China claims self-ruled democratic Taiwan as part of its territory, and has said it will not rule out using force to bring the island under Beijing's control.

China has in recent years ramped up sorties of aircraft and naval vessels around the island.

Monday's incident comes two weeks before the May 20 inauguration of Taiwan's president-elect Lai Ching-te.

Like outgoing President Tsai Ing-wen, Lai rejects China's claim on Taiwan.

Beijing considers Lai, who is currently vice president, a "dangerous separatist" who will lead Taiwan down a path of "war and decline".