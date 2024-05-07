Amazon has planned to spend $8.88 billion (S$12 billion) over the next four years to expand its cloud computing infrastructure in Singapore, Amazon Web Services (AWS) said.

The investment adds to the $8.50 billion (S$11.5 billion) the company has already invested in the Asia Pacific Region till 2023, bringing its total planned spend to more than $17 billion (S$23 billion) by 2028, AWS said in a statement on Tuesday.

Southeast Asia's top leaders are scrambling for a bigger slice of the global techpie, with Malaysia, Vietnam and Singapore hosting Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in December, and Apple CEO Tim Cook visiting Singapore, Vietnam and Indonesia last month.

Recent investments in the region include Apple's plan to invest over $250 million into its operations in Singapore.

AWS also announced a collaboration with the Singapore government, public sector organisations and enterprises to help accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI in Singapore, the statement said.

"AWS is doubling down on its cloud infrastructure investments in Singapore from 2024 to 2028 to support customer demand, and help reinforce Singapore’s status as an attractive regional innovation launchpad," AWS Country Manager Priscilla Chong said.

