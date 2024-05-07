As a full-scale Israeli invasion of Rafah looks increasingly inevitable, the focus has shifted to the humanitarian crisis that could only worsen in the besieged city where an estimated 1.2 Palestinians had sought refuge after being forcefully evicted from other parts of Gaza.

The Israeli army carried out overnight air strikes in Rafah, located at the southern end of Gaza on the border with Egypt, after threatening some 100,000 residents in the eastern parts of the city to leave, forcing thousands to move to what it calls "an expanded humanitarian area" covering Al Mawasi and Khan Younis to the north of the besieged enclave.

Amid the growing fears, many organisations worry that the Israeli invasion will only exacerbate the existing humanitarian crisis.

"There are some field hospitals and health units in Mawasi, but as with other parts of Gaza, it's nowhere near enough. They're overwhelmed and struggle to get supplies — even basic things like painkillers," Michael Selby-Green, the international media coordinator for Islamic Relief Worldwide, tells TRTWorld.

The impact of an invasion in Rafah, he adds, would likely totally overwhelm what is left of the healthcare system around Rafah.

"It would be a brutal new chapter in the Israeli attack of the enclave."

'New wave of displacement'

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an incursion into Rafah could lead to the three hospitals there — Al-Najjar, Al-Helal Al-Emarati, and Kuwait hospitals — becoming inaccessible and non-functional.

"Escalation could also render the European Gaza Hospital inaccessible. This will have a knock-on effect on the overall health system as patients will need to be transferred to other already overcrowded hospitals, putting their health further at risk," WHO said in a comment emailed to TRTWorld.

"A new wave of displacement will lead to more overcrowding, reduced access to essential food, water, and sanitation services, and increased infectious disease outbreaks."

Seven months of Israeli military offensive has left Gaza in a harrowing state, with Tel Aviv's war on the besieged enclave killing nearly 35,000 Palestinians, seventy percent of them children and women, and wounding more than 78,000 others.

Satellite data analysis by Corey Scher of City University of New York and Jamon Van Den Hoek of Oregon State University estimates that 50 to 61 percent of all buildings in Gaza, between 144,000 and 175,000 structures, have been destroyed, the BBC reported in January.

Hospitals have also not been spared and have become battlegrounds. Unabated bombardment compounded with power and basic necessity shortages has driven almost every hospital in Gaza out of service, as medical facilities sustain attacks with doctors, patients and civilians inside.

"What we've seen throughout the whole of Gaza is a destruction of the healthcare system," says secretary general of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), Christopher Lockyear. "There's not really a healthcare system left to speak of at the moment, and we're incredibly worried."

'Nowhere safe'