Police arrest dozens at Gaza solidarity encampment at Amsterdam University
Footage shows police using a mechanical digger to push down barricades and officers wielding batons and shields moving in to end the demonstration, beating some of the protesters.
Police said in a statement that they cleared the makeshift camp after the protesters refused repeated orders to leave. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Rabiul Islam
May 7, 2024

Police have arrested some 125 protesters as they broke up a Gaza solidarity encampment at the University of Amsterdam, as protests that have roiled campuses in the United States spread into Europe.

Police in the Dutch capital said in a statement on the social media platform X on Tuesday that their action was “necessary to restore order” after protests turned violent. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Video from the scene aired by national broadcaster NOS showed police using a mechanical digger to push down barricades and officers wielding batons and shields moving in to end the demonstration, beating some of the protesters and pulling down tents.

Protesters formed barricades from wooden pallets and bicycles, national broadcaster NOS reported.

Scores of demonstrators occupied a small island at the university on Monday, urging Amsterdam universities to break academic ties with Israel because of its devastating attacks on Gaza.

There have also been demonstrations in recent days at campuses in France and the United Kingdom.

Makeshift camp

Photos from the Amsterdam campus on Tuesday morning showed tents, banners and food along with piles of cobbles that had been pulled up from the street.

Before police moved in, scuffles broke out on Monday night between two rival groups of activists.

Police said in a statement that they cleared the makeshift camp after the protesters refused repeated orders to leave.

“The protest in this form created a very unsafe situation, partly due to the barricades that prevented emergency services from entering the site. In the event of a disaster, the activists themselves could possibly become stuck on the site,” police said.

Police said the campus was calm on Tuesday morning, but that officers remained present in the area.

Calls to the university went unanswered early on Tuesday and the university did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

SOURCE:AP
