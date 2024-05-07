Turkish authorities have detained eight people with suspected links to the Daesh terrorist organisation.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has identified 15 suspects with intelligence information linking them to Daesh, as part of the efforts to dismantle the networks of the terrorist organisation.

Security sources said that the search continues for the remaining seven suspects, indicating the ongoing nature of this operation, and added that the efforts of the Turkish police highlight their resolve to ensure national security and disrupt terrorist operations within the country.

Türkiye's counterterrorism strategy

The latest operation is part of a larger counterterrorism strategy by Türkiye, which has included over a thousand operations against Daesh since June 1, 2023, leading to the apprehension of over two thousand suspects.