Israeli authorities have denied the UN access to the closed Rafah crossing, the main entry point for humanitarian aid into Gaza, the United Nations said.

Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN's humanitarian agency OCHA, said on Tuesday there was only a one-day buffer of fuel to run humanitarian operations inside the besieged Palestinian territory.

"We currently do not have any physical presence at the Rafah crossing as our access has been denied by COGAT," he said, referring to the Israeli agency that oversees supplies into the Palestinian territories.

"We have been told there will be no crossings of personnel or goods in or out for the time being. That has a massive impact on how much stock we have.

Fuel shortage