Israeli tanks gained control of Gaza’s Rafa border crossing with Egypt on Tuesday, moving towards a potential invasion of the southern city and placing ceasefire negotiations on tenterhooks.

Earlier on Monday, droves of Palestinians were displaced from eastern parts of the city of Rafah in the besieged enclave after an Israeli army evacuation order to relocate to the town of Al Mawasi in southern Gaza.

Across the globe, several leaders and human rights groups have voiced concern about the impending humanitarian catastrophe Israel did not withdraw from Rafah and give peace a chance.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, "A ground invasion in Rafah would be intolerable because of its devastating humanitarian consequences and because of its destabilising impact in the region."

The resistance group Hamas reportedly offered a truce. However, Israel said it did not meet its key demands.

But according to Mairav Zonszein, a Senior Israel Analyst with the Crisis Group, Israel is being disingenuous, "The decision is part of Israel's effort to make it appear as if it wants a deal and is doing everything to get one, while Hamas is rejecting it. But this is misleading,” Zonszein says.

Analysts explain Rafa had housed displaced Palestinians who were initially forced to abandon their homes after October 7, when Hamas' inclusion into Israel claimed around 1200 Israeli lives and 250 hostages.

In response, Israel has killed more than 34,700 Palestinians - the vast majority of whom have been women and children and left 78,100 others injured, as many were displaced to the south.

Political Commentator Nour Odeh describes the situation in Rafah as "catastrophic".

"UNICEF says that nearly all 600,000 children there are sick, injured, or malnourished.1.4 million people are crammed there. They're already fatigued by seven months of genocide. A ground invasion will affect the flow of aid through Rafah and other crossings. It would be cataclysmic," she tells TRT World.

Israel's war cabinet says its operation in Rafa is to apply military pressure on Hamas to make progress on freeing the hostages and the other war aims.

However, according to an Israeli source, Western superpower the US had reportedly halted ammunition shipments on Sunday.

Odeh calls this the first serious step by the American administration "to apply real pressure on Israel."

She adds, "It remains to be seen whether this will hold, especially given the recent developments in Rafah and Netanyahu's sabotage of ceasefire talks."

The West's backing of Israel.

On Monday, Joe Biden and Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly spoke amid the unfolding situation, while in May, Biden previously expressed concern about a "major ground operation in Rafah."

Nevertheless, since Tel Aviv's onslaught began, Washington has provided military and diplomatic backing for Israel, say critics.

Odeh says the US and Western governments have also appeared unable to stop Israel as it has continued its advance into the besieged enclave.

"They're unwilling; the US is Israel's largest supplier of weapons and continues to protect Israel from any accountability; Germany is the second arms supplier, the EU is the biggest trading partner. Western governments have plenty of leverage but refuse to use it," the Palestinian Affairs expert tells TRT World.

Professor Sami Al-Arian, Public Affairs Professor and Director of the Center for Islam and Global Affairs at Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University, sees widespread Western support against the resistance in Gaza.

"Many Western powers have been supportive of Israel's goal in Gaza, which is basically to pacify and neutralise and end the (Palestinian) resistance, or at least to disarm it, and they didn't really care about the cost of this," he tells TRT World.

With more than 125,000 people who have either been killed, missing or injured - with 70% women and Children, Al-Arian describes the human cost as "horrendous" and says there has been little concern "about Palestinian suffering or Palestinian victims."

At the same time, governments proclaiming to defend democracy worldwide, he says, believed Israel would conclude the invasion "within" weeks, despite no end in sight.

The real question he says is how serious the US is to use its heft "leverage" over the Israeli government.