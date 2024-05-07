As political tension and public discontent escalate in Israel over the Gaza war, mass protests have engulfed the streets of Tel Aviv and other major cities, with various groups united by two common demands: the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas and the ouster of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from office.

The Prime Minister is now facing a lot of pressure due to his lack of notable actions to secure the release of Israeli hostages held by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas for over seven months, except for a limited hostage swap during a week-long ceasefire in November.

The families of the hostages are playing a significant role in the recent anti-government protests, which have drawn tens of thousands of people urging the government to accept a ceasefire deal with Hamas after the group announced on Monday that it is prepared to halt attacks.

While joining millions of protestors worldwide in demanding a ceasefire, the motivation of the Israeli public differs, primarily revolving around the release of approximately 130 hostages held in Gaza.

The besieged enclave, which many human rights experts say has been witnessing "a genocide", has seen the deaths of nearly 35,000 Palestinians since October 7, with 70 percent of them being babies, children, and women.

However, it seems these staggering numbers aren't as significant to the Israeli public as some 130 hostages.

Deal or revenge?

While the October 7 attack may have potentially amplified right-wing sentiments in Israeli society, Netanyahu and the Israeli military's evident failure in the Gaza war to achieve their promised objectives have driven supporters away from the most right-wing government in the country’s history.

As a result, Israelis desire a new government to finish what Netanyahu initiated in Gaza once the hostages are safely returned home.

“Most of the Israeli public supports Netanyahu’s policy, although support for him personally has declined,” says Alon Liel, the former general director of the Israeli foreign ministry.

“They want a hostage deal without a permanent end to the war, so they expect the war to continue even after the hostages are released,” he tells TRT World.

An Israeli opinion poll conducted by the Jewish People Policy Institute in February this year found a drop in trust in the Israeli government from 38 percent to 34 percent compared to last month.

The survey also indicated that if the choice were between ousting Hamas and returning the hostages, 47 percent of Israeli Jews would opt to oust Hamas, while 25 percent would choose to return the hostages.

While the release of hostages may have been prioritised over victory against Hamas after February, the increasingly right-leaning Israeli public may be more inclined towards seeking “revenge” in the absence of hostages after a temporary ceasefire.

Caught in the middle

Netanyahu is caught between the pressure of an increasing number of protestors, led by hostage families urging a ceasefire, and the demands of far-right parties within his coalition to reject any deal with Hamas and proceed with a Rafah invasion.

His tenure as prime minister relies on upholding a coalition with extreme right and ultra-Orthodox parties in parliament. His cabinet has lately exerted considerable pressure on him over different expectations.

The government “will not have the right to continue to exist” if it blocks a proposed hostage swap with Hamas, War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz said last week after Defence Minister Yoav Gallant announced that an Israeli operation in Rafah is close.