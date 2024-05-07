The negotiations between Hamas and Israel for an immediate halt in the seven-month-long war in Gaza remain inconclusive as of May 7.

Even though Hamas has announced that it has accepted a ceasefire proposal drafted by the Egyptian-Qatari mediators, Israel appears bent upon a full-fledged assault on Rafah, the southernmost part of Gaza that hosts more than 1.5 million displaced Palestinians seeking refuge from Tel Aviv’s indiscriminate bombing since October.

“I believe the talks for a truce have collapsed for now,” Murat Koc, founder of the Regional Security Studies Research and Implementation Center of Cag University, told TRT World.

The Israeli army took operational control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing on Tuesday, signalling the unwillingness to hold its end of the ceasefire deal accepted unilaterally by Hamas.

A day ago, the Israeli army issued immediate evacuation orders for Palestinians in the eastern neighbourhoods of Rafah, asking them to flee the town of al Mawasi in southern Gaza.

“Israel bears the sole responsibility for the collapse of the talks,” Koc said.

In recent days, Egyptian and Hamas officials have said the ceasefire would take place in multiple stages during which Hamas would release hostages in exchange for Israeli troops’ pullback from Gaza.

There was a glimmer of hope over the weekend as Hamas negotiators engaged with mediators from Qatar, Egypt and the United States in the Egyptian capital of Cairo for a truce.

The main point of friction in the negotiation on the part of Israelis has been their insistence on a ground invasion of Rafah.

Under the proposal, Israel was supposed to halt its war on Gaza for 40 days in the first phase while Hamas would exchange captives for Palestinian prisoners.

The first stage of the proposed truce included an Israeli troop withdrawal to the eastern areas of Gaza, except for the Wadi Gaza area that separates the territory’s north from its south, Anadolu Agency reported while quoting an unnamed source.