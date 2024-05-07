Turkish and Algerian civil aviation authorities have agreed to more than double the number of reciprocal flights.

"A Memorandum of Understanding was signed, allowing the number of flights between the two countries to be increased from 35 to 80 per week," the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (SHGM) wrote on X platform on Tuesday.

The deal also removes restrictions on the destinations to which flights between the two countries can operate, it added.

Investments in infrastructure